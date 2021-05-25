3 reasons why Brian Maxwell will easily beat former NFL star Chad Johnson in their upcoming boxing match

Brian Maxwell suddenly hit the headlines after reports surfaced of his upcoming boxing match against former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson. Maxwell is a fighter based out of Roanoke, Virginia and has been professionally competing in combat sports since 2011.

Brian Maxwell notified a local podcast, Ten Minutes of Truth, that he had signed a contract to fight Chad Johnson, a former NFL receiver, on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. While Brian Maxwell might be surprised to be fighting his 'idol,' here are three reasons why he will emerge victorious against Chad Johnson:

#1. Brian Maxwell has a history of amateur fights

Brian Maxwell grew up wrestling for the major part of childhood, and it was in college that his roommate introduced him to the UFC. However, Maxwell would seriously consider a career in MMA as late as 2011, only when he found out that he had a son on the way.

After filling out the application, Brian Maxwell would get a call from a promoter within 24 hours, which eventually earned him a footing with 'Ruckus in the Cage.' While talking about his first contract, Maxwell told Shawn Barksdale of Ten Minutes of Truth:

"I don’t care about the guy’s record or who he is. I think I surprised the promoter… That’s when my MMA dream started.”

While boxing with Ruckus in the Cage and other amateur routes, Brian Maxwell amassed a record of 10-6. While it might not be the best of amateur records, it grants some legitimacy to Maxwell's career as a fighter.

#2. Brian Maxwell's toughness

Brian Maxwell is a tough customer and is unlikely to budge after a few shots from Chad Johnson, who has no training as a fighter. As reported by Shawn Barksdale, Maxwell has been to jail early in his life and often guides teenagers to try boxing as a way to keep them out of trouble.

Brian Maxwell is also currently fighting in the BKFC, and his chin has withstood some vicious bare-knuckle shots. Hence it is unlikely that Maxwell will be wobbled by a retired NFL player with 10 or 12-ounce gloves.

#3. Brian Maxwell is a combat sports veteran

Brian Maxwell has rich combat sports experience dating back to his stint with 'Ruckus in the Cage.' By 2019, Maxwell had found his way to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after watching his training partner, Bruce Abramski. According to reports, he had already amassed a 3-2 MMA record and sat at 1-0-1 in Muay Thai when he signed with the BKFC.

Brian Maxwell made his BKFC debut in 2019 against Jared Warren, which he lost via first-round TKO. Maxwell returned in February 2020 to fight Ulysses Diaz at BKFC 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and suffered another TKO loss at 1:10 of the opening round. In his most recent appearance at the BKFC, he suffered a decision loss to Tee Cummins.

In his professional MMA career, Brian Maxwell defeated Ryan Parker at the Elite Warrior Challenge 18 and Eric Ellerbee at the Elite Warrior Challenge 20.