Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul tickets: How much do they cost and where can I buy them?

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to face each other in a historic crossover exhibition match on Saturday, June 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

As YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul takes the risk of a lifetime to enter the boxing ring with an undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing champion, demand for tickets to the event is only skyrocketing by the day.

Tickets for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight are officially available on Fanmio at $49.99 with six days remaining before the fight.

The event starts at 8 pm EST on Fanmio PPV as well as Showtime PPV (exclusive in the US and US territories).

The rate was as low as $24.99 for the first one million buyers, after which it has gone up and down depending on the demand.

With the purchase of a ticket on Fanmio, fans will receive a limited edition Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight t-shirt. 20 winners will also get an opportunity for a video meet and greet with the fighters and five lucky winners will get boxing gloves signed by both of them.

Due to COVID-19, not many people will be able to attend the event. Limited tickets are also available on Ticketmaster, starting from $50.

EthereumMax can be used to purchase Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets

Recently, EthereumMax, or $eMax, has provided an alternative currency for purchasing Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets.

$eMax has quickly become the fastest-growing crypto coin on the market, with over 32,000 holders since its launch on May 14, per Groot Hospitality on May 28.

An expansion of the Ethereum blockchain, $eMax is not only being accepted at some of the largest nightclubs in Miami, but is also the first crypto coin to be accepted for ticket purchases at a major fighting event.

🚨BREAKING NEWS#EthereumMax will be the 1st Crypto coin ever accepted to purchase tickets at a major fight for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV event on June 6th!



HUGE Milestone for practical use of #eMax and we’re just warming up!! pic.twitter.com/KRWXxPO9MH — EthereumMax (@ethereum_max) May 23, 2021

$eMax can be used to purchase Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets on mayweatherpaultickets.com, with certain benefits on purchase of the currency.

All $eMax purchases on the website will receive a 10% discount at checkout and orders over $5000 will receive boxing gloves signed by Floyd Mayweather.

All tickets purchased with $eMax will automatically enter into a lottery, the winner of which will get to attend the Floyd Mayweather after-party at a private table at LIV nightclub.

If you are new to EthereumMax, the website provides a step-by-step guide on how to download, purchase, and use the cryptocurrency as well.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.