"Floyd wasn't really worried about Conor" - Sean O'Malley highlights major difference in Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor's boxing mega fights

Over half a decade before Francis Ngannou’s massive crossover fight against Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor popularized the trend of crossover boxing matches.

Ngannou brought his A-game to the table and made the WBC heavyweight champion look ordinary in their October 28 boxing match. In contrast, Floyd Mayweather was able to slowly take over the fight and punish McGregor for challenging him in his own domain with a 10th-round TKO.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch analyzed both fights in the recent episode of TimboSugaShow podcast. Coach Welch admitted that he thought Fury would weather the early storm brought by Ngannou’s devastating power and eventually ‘start smacking, opening up,and cracking’ the former UFC champ.

He thought that the fight would play out in a similar way that Mayweather vs. McGregor did. With that not coming to fruition, Sean O’Malley proposed the possible reasons for Fury’s failure to take over:

“But it’s hard when you f***ing have the option or the possibility of literally just one shotting someone. It’s different when Conor fought Floyd. Floyd wasn’t really worried about Conor just sitting him down and putting his lights out.”

Watch Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch discuss the fight from the 4:54 mark of the video below:

Francis Ngannou lost to Tyson Fury via split decision after 10 hard-fought rounds. But unlike Floyd Mayweather, who performed as expected, Tyson Fury's win raised more questions than it answered.

‘The Predator’ is looking forward to scoring a decisive win if the rematch comes to fruition. It will be interesting to see how things play out.

Conor McGregor praises Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury after the fight

Conor McGregor was one of the high-profile names in attendance for Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut against Tyson Fury on October 28.

McGregor, who has been in ‘The Predator’s’ shoes before, showered praise on both men during a short interaction with TNT Sports immediately after the fight.

Conor McGregor said:

“Lovely shot, coming to the back of the head… but more off balance as well. But yeah, fair play to Tyson [Fury]. He’s a tough man as well. Strong chin.”

He added:

“Ngannou is a powerful boy as well. Tyson couldn’t hurt him. He was just missing with that right hand. Great fight, great to watch! Heavyweight boxing is EXCITING! Especially from the ringside.”

Watch Conor McGregor’s reaction to Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou below:

Expand Tweet