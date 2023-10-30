Francis Ngannou hopes to score a decisive win if the Tyson Fury rematch comes to fruition. The former UFC heavyweight champion lost to Fury in their October 28 boxing match via split decision. However, Ngannou scored the only knockdown of the fight and seemed to land more meaningful strikes, leading many people to believe he deserved the nod from judges.

The morning after the fight, Ngannou shared a video on his Instagram story. He proclaimed victory in the subtitle ‘Boxing record 1-0’ and promised that things would be different if he gets the rematch against ‘The Gypsy King’:

“Waking up today and I just remembered that I am the guy that just defeated the lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world. And that I am the damn man. Even though I got robbed by those judges, yes! I really believe that I won that fight."

He continued:

"I should have done better but still I won that fight. So keep it up. I’ll keep my eyes on him and hopefully we’ll get that rematch. This time things are going to be definitely different! Cheers!”

Ngannou claims victory with '1-0' boxing record in his books

Throwback to Francis Ngannou’s eerily accurate prediction for the Tyson Fury fight

Fighters often downplay their opponents’ abilities during the build-up to the fight. Most statements made in this phase are the part of mental warfare to break their opponents’ spirit or attempt to plant doubt in their minds.

Francis Ngannou trained under with Mike Tyson to prepare for the Tyson Fury fight. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ dismissed the idea that it would make any meaningful impact in the actual fight.

He minced no words when asked to share his thoughts on Fury’s opinion. The Cameroonian predicted that Fury would hit the canvas at some point in the fight. He told TMZ Sports:

“What doesn’t matter, is what he is saying. Because what matters is what’s going to happen in Saudi [Arabia]...and in Saudi, he’s going to hit the canvas. I’m gonna tell you that. He’s good at coming back up. We’re going to find out how he is but he’s going to hit that canvas.”

Watch Francis Ngannou make the prediction from the 0:49 mark of the video below:

While most people dismissed it as another example of bravado and trash talk between feuding parties, Ngannou backed his words with action and knocked Tyson Fury down in the third round of their October 28 contest.

But like he said, ‘The Gypsy King’ proved that he is ‘good at coming back up’.