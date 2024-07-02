  • home icon
Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek reveals who's the better soccer player between him and 'frenemy' Rodtang

By Saray
Modified Jul 02, 2024 07:38 GMT
Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek recently revealed the better soccer player between himself and 'frenemy' Rodtang Jitmuangnon this week, after extending his winning streak to 10 this past Friday.

The Thai superstar is fresh off a thrilling co-main event against former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68.

As a result of the decision victory, Superlek continues to barr new opposing challengers between himself and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite their rivalry in ONE Championship, the two superstars are great friends and have a relationship that extends far beyond the Muay Thai ring. Unbeknownst to many, they are both decent soccer players as well.

When Superlek was asked who was the better soccer player at the post-event interviews at OFF68, 'The Kicking Machine' replied:

"Equally. I feel that the matches I've had with him are all friendly matches. But yeah, we are just equally good."
ONE Friday Fights 68 replay is available to those who purchased the PPV.

Superlek gets into full gear to fight Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

You can call Superlek's last performance against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai a good practice run for what's to come in September.

'The Kicking Machine' is due to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at the sold-out Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6 in US Primetime.

The highly anticipated event will draw in the crowd like never before as they witness Superlek move up a weight class in search of a second ONE world title.

The Thai is unbeaten in his last 10 fights, and is arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

If anyone is deserving of two golden belts, it's Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Watch Superlek get into some serious training mode below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
