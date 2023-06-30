Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson shares behind-the-scenes look at Seattle All Star Classic

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson returned to Seattle’s All-Star Classic to support his local community for the second year in a row.

The Seattle All-Star Classics celebrated their second annual celebrity softball game on Saturday at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium in Washington, to provide support and resources to local not-for-profit program initiatives within the community.

The family-friendly event included a long lineup of famous celebrities like Seattle Seahawks veteran Dre'mont Jones and former Seattle basketball veteran Tre Simmons, to participate in a friendly softball game to raise funds for their charitable cause. Amongst the star-studded lineup was ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

On Instagram, he shared highlights of the event along with the following caption:

“Another amazing year supporting the @seattleallstarclassic, truly grateful to be able to be a part of the cause.. Thank you to all the sponsors who supported the event. Thank you to @zeaconhq for making the sweet video capturing the highlights of the day!! If you want to see more behind the scenes and chat about the event, join the community at charitiesandnonprofits.zeacon.com #community #Zeacon #allstarclassic.”

After achieving everything he could do in MMA, Johnson likes to divide his time between being with his family and taking an active role within his community outside of fighting.

Now that he’s in between fights, what better way to spend the summer months than providing support to normal everyday folks that need the help? It is certainly a good use of his time since he’s just a month removed from defending the ONE flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

Johnson doesn’t know exactly what the future holds for him in ONE Championship. Indeed, the only options he has in the top five are Reece McLaren, Xie Wei, or a rematch with Danny Kingad.

