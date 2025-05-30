Flyweight Muay Thai banger between Panpayak and Aslamjon Ortikov headed to ONE Friday Fights 114

An intriguing clash featuring an emerging superstar and a seasoned veteran takes center stage at ONE Friday Fights 114 when undefeated Uzbek sensation Aslamjon Ortikov goes toe-to-toe with seven-time Muay Thai world champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Ad

As always, Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium will host this pivotal flyweight Muay Thai showdown that promises nothing but fireworks when it goes down live in Asia primetime on June 27.

Ad

Trending

Ortikov, 22, enters this career-defining opportunity with an unblemished 21-0 professional record. More impressively, the Sport club Shakhriyor and TC Muaythai affiliate has reeled in seven straight victories at ONE Friday Fights.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He earned three knockout triumphs against Pethuahin Jitmuangnon, Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin, Yodthongthai Sor Sommai, and four decision wins against Pompet PK Saenchai, Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn, Kaotaem Fairtex, and, most recently, Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK.

The young powerhouse from Uzbekistan has steadily built momentum toward a potential six-figure ONE Championship contract, and he might just land it if he secures another big win in what is the ultimate test of his career on ONE Friday Fights 114.

Ad

Ad

Panpayak isn't going to be an easy test for Ortikov at ONE Friday Fights 114

Ortikov's hard-hitting, fast-paced, and finish-oriented approach will undoubtedly be put to the test against one of Thailand's most technically accomplished legends.

Panpayak, nicknamed 'The Angel Warrior', brings nearly 300 professional fights and former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world championship credentials into this contest, representing the absolute pinnacle of striking excellence.

Ad

Following a two-year hiatus, the 29-year-old Samut Prakan native returned to the ONE fold in late 2024 and has since racked up two wins from three outings.

He was last in action in a spectacular third-round stoppage of Iran's Majid Seydali this past March, a display that showcased his precise striking and expert timing, which have long been a hallmark of his legendary career.

Ad

Find out who comes out on top in this crucial flyweight Muay Thai fixture that descends upon the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.

More fights will be added to the show in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.