Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang ecstatic for ONE 167 return on June 7: “I’m very excited”

Out of competition for some time because of injury, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking forward to his scheduled return to action this week packed with a lot of excitement.

'The Iron Man' takes the ONE Championship Circle once again after nearly nine months at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is featured in a flyweight kickboxing duel against veteran striker Denis Puric, which will serve as the co-headlining match of the event airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

It will be Rodtang's first taste of action after his epic catchweight Muay Thai battle with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September last year.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared his thoughts on his upcoming match, including the excitement that goes with fighting again after some time.

He said:

"I'm very happy to be able to come back and fight again. I'm very happy to be part of this press conference. And I'm very excited for this Saturday."

Watch the interview below:

Following the Superlek fight, Rodtang was supposed to compete in January against then ONE-debuting Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa. In the lead-up, however, he withdrew because of injury.

Rodtang vows to make Denis Puric eat his words at ONE 167

In the lead-up to his anticipated return to action at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been receiving a lot of smack from opponent Denis Puric. It is something the Thai superstar said he is taking note of and vows to make 'The Bosnian Menace' pay for.

The two will collide in a flyweight kickboxing showdown that will mark the return of 'The Iron Man' after nearly nine months on the sidelines because of injury.

Puric has made his intentions of beating Rodtang in devastating fashion known, which the latter chooses to downplay but looks to answer come fight night with a win.

He told the press conference for ONE 167:

"Yes I know that Denis has been calling me out many times and everybody has the right to call someone out... But, this Saturday, you will see Denis, what he told everyone is a lie and I will beat him."

Watch the press conference below:

ONE 167 will also see Rodtang competing for the first time under kickboxing rules since January last year, where he defeated Jiduo Yibu of China by unanimous decision.