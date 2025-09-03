  • home icon
  Flyweight Muay Thai slugfest between Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada confirmed for ONE Fight Night 36

Flyweight Muay Thai slugfest between Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada confirmed for ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 03, 2025 11:42 GMT
Jaosuayai (L) and Akif Guluzada (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Jaosuayai (L) and Akif Guluzada (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand will look to defend his spot in the top 5 by handing surging star Akif Guluzada of Azerbaijan his first career defeat at ONE Fight Night 36.

This high-stakes battle with ranking implications will take place inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 3, live on U.S. Primetime.

Jaosuayai enters this showdown riding tremendous momentum from his spectacular finish over respected veteran Nakrob Fairtex.

The Sor Dechapan Gym athlete, who extended his active winning streak to five, landed a picturesque left head kick knockout in just 52 seconds and collected a $50,000 performance bonus in the process.

The 23-year-old Thai destroyer and ONE Friday Fights alum has been nothing short of inspiring, also notching vicious knockouts over Denis Puric, Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, and Puengluang Baanramba.

However, the 20-year-old Guluzada is coming for everything he’s built.

‘King’ brings a perfect 4-0 promotional record into the biggest test of his young career. The Azerbaijani phenom earned his $100,000 contract with mesmerizing performances at ONE Friday Fights, including "Knockout of the Year" candidate destruction of Puengluang. He also showed his well-rounded arsenal in his most recent win over Sean Climaco.

With both fighters possessing devastating knockout power and aggressive fighting styles, this match will likely not reach the distance.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is free for active Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 36

Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella (strawweight kickboxing world title unification)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)

Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (flyweight MMA)

Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (flyweight MMA)

Aung La N Sang vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (middleweight MMA)

Marie McManamon vs. Selina Flores (atomweight Muay Thai)

Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (bantamweight submission grappling)

Shozo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA)

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
