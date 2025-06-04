WATCH: Thai phenom Jaosuayai's blistering ONE Championship highlight package ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Muay Thai standout Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has the makings of a future ONE Championship megastar, and he will attempt to capitalize on his hype in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, with a statement-making outing versus Nakrob Fairtex.
Before they duke it out inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the world's largest martial arts promotion put together a highlight reel of the 23-year-old's greatest hits during his seven-win run in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, which was posted on YouTube.
Jaosuayai started his ONE Friday Fights journey with a 3-2 slate, before ultimately finding his groove by claiming his third knockout performance at the expense of Puengluang Baanramba in May 2024.
That victory kickstarted a three-fight winning streak for the Sor Dechapan representative, and he had one final test standing between him and a six-figure main roster contract: battle-tested veteran Denis Puric.
They traded leather this past March at ONE Friday Fights 100, where 'The Bosnian Menace' fell victim to the Thai star's overwhelming offense midway through the second round.
While he possesses an impressive fight IQ, Jaosuayai's durability will need to be up to the task at ONE Fight Night 32 owing to Nakrob's penchant for power shots.
Jaosuayai sheds light on his strategy for ONE Fight Night 32
Jaosuayai acknowledged that Nakrob, the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai athlete, will be looking to knock him out, and he is prepared to deal with it.
He shared part of his strategy in an interview with ONE:
"My game plan for this fight is to wait for him to come in and counter accurately, but I'm not afraid to trade with him. However, I won't trade continuously. I'll use a stick-and-move strategy."
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.