WATCH: Thai phenom Jaosuayai's blistering ONE Championship highlight package ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Muay Thai standout Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has the makings of a future ONE Championship megastar, and he will attempt to capitalize on his hype in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, with a statement-making outing versus Nakrob Fairtex.

Ad

Before they duke it out inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the world's largest martial arts promotion put together a highlight reel of the 23-year-old's greatest hits during his seven-win run in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, which was posted on YouTube.

Watch the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jaosuayai started his ONE Friday Fights journey with a 3-2 slate, before ultimately finding his groove by claiming his third knockout performance at the expense of Puengluang Baanramba in May 2024.

That victory kickstarted a three-fight winning streak for the Sor Dechapan representative, and he had one final test standing between him and a six-figure main roster contract: battle-tested veteran Denis Puric.

They traded leather this past March at ONE Friday Fights 100, where 'The Bosnian Menace' fell victim to the Thai star's overwhelming offense midway through the second round.

Ad

While he possesses an impressive fight IQ, Jaosuayai's durability will need to be up to the task at ONE Fight Night 32 owing to Nakrob's penchant for power shots.

Jaosuayai sheds light on his strategy for ONE Fight Night 32

Jaosuayai acknowledged that Nakrob, the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai athlete, will be looking to knock him out, and he is prepared to deal with it.

Ad

He shared part of his strategy in an interview with ONE:

"My game plan for this fight is to wait for him to come in and counter accurately, but I'm not afraid to trade with him. However, I won't trade continuously. I'll use a stick-and-move strategy."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.