Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci hints at fighting “in heavier weight classes” in next two matches

Mikey Musumeci has two big announcements regarding his future with ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion last stepped inside the Circle for a scrap with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. Since scoring his sixth straight win, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what would come next for the five-time IBJJF world champ.

Well, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer as 'Darth Rigatoni' revealed that he has not one, but two major announcements coming down the pike.

"A lot of people keep asking me when I am competing again @onechampionship my match got pushed back to June!! Annoucement soon! Sorry to keep people waiting but there's two match announcements coming soon and both people will be super happy/excited about," Musumeci wrote on his Instagram stories. "I promise (both will be in heavier weight classes) let's do this!!!"

Mikey Musumeci adamant that "size doesn't matter" in jiu-jitsu

After smashing the competition at flyweight, Mikey Musumeci is ready to test his skills against bigger opponents and show the world that size is irrelevant when it comes to jiu-jitsu.

“With jiu-jitsu, when you're on the ground, size doesn't matter as much cause of gravity," Musumeci said during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast. "When you're standing with wrestling, or Muay Thai, size matters so much. Big time. You can use their weight against them.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fellow ONE world champion Demetrious Johnson proved as much during his recent run at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships, securing a win over a 6'3", 250-pound opponent on his way to winning a silver medal in the openweight tournament.

With a world of potential opponents available, who would you like to see Mikey Musumeci meet when he returns to the Circle later this year?