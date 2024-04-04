"Focusing on my recovery and staying sharp" - Marat Grigorian determined to bring his A-game in Superbon rematch

For his rematch with Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58, Marat Grigorian is focused on being the best version of himself that he can possibly be.

These two elite strikers know each other very well thanks to their two previous encounters with one another.

Last time they faced at ONE X, it didn't go Grigorian's way as he was dominated by the champion at the time.

As he looks to round out the trilogy by beating the Thai striker for the second time, Marat Grigorian knows where he went wrong on that night in 2022.

Grigorian's personal view is that he didn't perform to his best last time around against Superbon because he wasn't in peak physical shape.

He's looking to correct this mistake heading into their Lumpinee Boxing Stadium affair on April 5, so that he can let his skills do the talking against the former champion.

Grigorian told ONE Championship:

"I'm not gonna say a lot of things about my upcoming fight. I'm just focusing on my recovery and staying sharp for fight day."

Marat Grigorian knows how to emerge victorious

Their previous clash may not have gone his way, but before Marat Grigorian arrived in ONE Championship, he defeated his upcoming opponent in some fashion.

Grigorian's usual style of pressure and power in his boxing combinations was incredibly effective against his Thai opponent many years ago where he stopped him in the opening round.

However, ONE X was a kickboxing masterclass from Superbon but it can't be forgotten that we have seen these two men have success against each other in their two previous encounters.

Making sure he is ready to perform at his absolute best is key for Grigorian if he is going to march his opponent down and prevent the former champion from producing another clinic.

