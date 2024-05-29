"Folks are sleeping on Sousa" - Jarred Brooks, fans perplexed with Gabriel Sousa's underwhelming vote ahead of ONE 167

Jarred Brooks joined fans in questioning why Gabriel Sousa is being underestimated in his submission grappling matchup against Mikey Musumeci.

On June 7, ONE Championship will travel to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167. The upcoming event features several intriguing matchups, including Musumeci and Sousa, who are scheduled to compete in a non-title bout in the ONE bantamweight submission grappling division.

ONE recently polled their social media following for predictions of Musumeci vs Sousa, leading to 81% of people picking 'Darth Rigatoni.' Once the results were posted on Instagram, Jarred Brooks joined fans in the comment section to question why the Brazilian promotional newcomer is being overlooked:

"People sleeping on Sousa, Tho Mikey got a lot better at nogi" - Jarred Brooks

"folks are sleeping on Sousa"

"Idk why they are sleeping on Sousa"

ONE 167 can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The June 7 spectacle will be headlined by Tawanchai PK Saenchai's defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title vs Jo Nattawut after ONE women's atomweight MMA world championStamp Fairtex was forced to pull out of her world title defense against Denice Zamboanga due to an injury.

Why is Gabriel Sousa seen as a sizeable underdog against Mikey Musumeci?

In 2021, Gabriel Sousa submitted Mikey Musumeci with a north-south choke at Who's Number One. Yet, the world-class jiu-jitsu competitor isn't receiving the respect he deserves from fans.

Firstly, Musumeci has evolved tremendously as a No-Gi competitor since making his debut with the promotion. The American superstar also has a massive experience advantage in the ONE ruleset that can be difficult to adjust for debutants.

It should also be noted that Musumeci has been unbeatable as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. Therefore, many fans haven't seen him struggle, which could be the case when he meets Sousa at ONE 167.

