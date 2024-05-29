“I can perform better” - Tawanchai says he’s in peak form after full training camp for Jo Nattawut sequel at ONE 167 

With plenty of time to prepare, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is feeling much more confident about his rematch with Jo Nattawut than he was the first time around.

On Friday, June 7, the Thai superstar will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line for the third time when he runs back his ONE Fight Night 15 clash with Nattawut at ONE 167, airing live on Amazon Prime Video in both the U.S. and Canada.

In their first meeting, Tawanchai scored a unanimous decision victory, but it was Nattawut's undeniably impressive performance on short notice that stole headlines and set the stage for their rematch.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Tawanchai suggested that things will be much different the second time around now that he's had a chance to adequately prepare and gameplan for the former WMC Muay Thai titleholder. He said:

“In the last fight, I didn’t have time to prepare and couldn’t make any game plan for him. But for this fight, I prepared 100 percent. I think I can perform better.”

Like Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut will have had much more time to prepare this time around

Jo Nattawut delivered a spectacular showing against the Thai world champion on just a few days' notice. This time, 'Smokin' will have had three months to study his opponent, learning everything he can in hopes of becoming a ONE world champion for the first time in his career. In an interview with Sportsmanor, Nattawut said:

"I’ve had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."

Who will take advantage of the extra prep time and deliver a world title-winning performance in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.