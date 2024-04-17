"For a 57 yr old it's impressive" - Fans react as Mike Tyson shows off sprinting in training video

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to take on social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

The two will fight on July 20, 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Their fight will be globally broadcast on streaming giant Netflix's platfrom.

There have been concerns raised over the age disparity between the 57-year-old Tyson and Paul, who is aged only 27. Tyson has been confident that his physique will hold up against his younger opponent. In a recent video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), Tyson showed off part of his training.

In the video, Tyson is seen sprinting over a short distance.

Check out Mike Tyson's sprinting post on X below:

Fans on X were impressed by Tyson's sprint and showed support to him. Some of the comments read:

"For a 57 yr old it's impressive [flexed biceps emoji] [hands clapping emoji] [hands raised emoji]"

"Mike Tyson looks better than 90% of male people and he is almost 60 years old. Amazing"

However, most fans were still not convinced by the matchup:

"People don’t understand aging He can do young people things in short spurts But he can’t stand with a 20 year old"

"no one should be fighting at 58 I dont like this"

Some fans cracked well-humored jokes on Tyson's sprinting video:

"Me chasing my miniature schnauzer around the cul-de-sac"

"How I be runnin’ when I hear the ice cream truck driving by my house."

Check out fans comments on Tyson's sprint in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Mike Tyson's sprinting video ahead of Jake Paul matchup. [via X]

Mike Tyson announces new venture as matchup against Jake Paul looms

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield's second fight is infamous for being one of the most bizarre bouts in history. In the third round of their fight in 1997, Tyson bit Holyfield's right ear and spat it out onto the canvas.

Tyson's license was revoked as a consequence of his illegal move and he was also fined heavily.

Almost 25 years later, Tyson and Holyfield teamed up to work on and produce edible cannabis sweets in the shape of Holyfield's bitten ear. The two also promoted it with a comedic advertisement.

According to latest reports, the edibles are back with a new name 'Mikes Bites'.

Check out the edibles below:

