"For some reason I hated him" - Michael Bisping reveals what changed his mind about Jake Paul 

Michael Bisping has admitted that he used to dislike Jake Paul before getting to know more about him. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' revealed how 'The Problem Child' slowly grew on him. Bisping even recalls being surprised by how intelligent Paul is as a person.

Bisping said he used to 'hate' Jake Paul and was "sick of hearing his voice and his name" but after getting to know him more, the Englishman has no issues with the YouTube star. Bisping even finds it "awesome" that Paul has made a bet with Tommy Fury over their upcoming fight:

"Jake Paul, whether you love him or you hate him, and I didn't even know him but for some reason I hated him right? For some reason I was sick of hearing his voice and his name and who is this person but the more I was exposed to him, I'm not going to lie, he's alright. I had a zoom with him one day and I was actually struck by how intelligent he was. I know you're going to think I'm crazy for saying that and then with his fights, you can't hate on what he's doing. I actually have no issue with the guy. Alright he's talking a lot of sh*t about a lot of people, he's trying to get attention, he's doing the right thing you know, it's working. This guy is making f***ing so much money. Look what he did to Tommy Fury, giving him an extra $500,000 if he can beat him and that's great but then he's got to get his name changed to Tommy Fumbles , I mean, come on, this sh*t's awesome, it's fantastic," Bisping said.

Check out Bisping's entire statement below:

Tommy Fury will struggle against Jake Paul, claims Michael Bisping

While Tommy Fury is a strong favorite heading into the upcoming matchup with Jake Paul, Michael Bisping feels that Fury will struggle against Paul. According to Bisping, since he had difficulty getting past Anthony Taylor, 'TNT' will have a tough time inside the squared circle against 'The Problem Child'.

"Tommy Fury struggled against Anthony Taylor. If he struggled against Anthony Taylor, he’s going to struggle against Jake Paul. That’s just my two cents,” Bisping said (h/t dexerto.com).

