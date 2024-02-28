"For his sake, he shouldn't take revenge" - Ilia Topuria advises Alexander Volkanovski against seeking a rematch for retribution

Ilia Topuria recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's willingness to seek an immediate rematch after losing his featherweight championship at UFC 298.

'El Matador' has been riding high since the knockout win and has clearly become a star for the promotion. While speaking to 'El Hormiguero,' the reigning featherweight champion issued a warning to 'Volk' and advised him to avoid a rematch and turn his attention elsewhere because he believes it won't result in the desired outcome:

"It has been an honor to share the octagon with [Alexander Volkanovski]. He has been pound for pound No.1. For his sake, he shouldn't take revenge."

Tweet regarding Topuria's warning to Volkanovski [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

It's important to note that Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back knockout losses in a span of four months, so the timeline for his return remains to be seen. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the UFC will book an immediate rematch between Ilia Topuria and 'Volk' or if they decide to offer the former featherweight champion another opponent in an attempt to snap his two-fight losing skid instead.

Ilia Topuria receives Spanish citizenship

Ilia Topuria has been celebrated in Spain since defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 and recently received his Spanish citizenship from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

It has been quite a memorable victory tour for 'El Matador' as he was a special guest for the Real Madrid vs. Sevilla match this past Sunday and was well received by the fans in attendance at the famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Sanchez took to his X account and shared a video of the featherweight champion's visit. He congratulated him on becoming a citizen and his accomplishments:

"This morning I received @Topuriailia, the new @ufc featherweight world champion. Your effort, dedication and perseverance have led you to fulfill one of your dreams. The second will also become a reality very soon. Your love for Spain will be reflected in your Spanish ID."

