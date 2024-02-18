"The king is dead. Long live the king" - UFC world reacts as Ilia Topuria dethrones Alexander Volkanovski as the featherweight champion

UFC 298 delivered a shock to the system as Ilia Topuria dethroned featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski with a thrilling second-round knockout.

The fight started with Topuria living up to his aggressive reputation, pressuring Volkanovski and landing leg kicks. Round 2 saw a shift as Volkanovski began finding his rhythm, but Topuria seized his moment with a devastating right hand, sending the champion crashing to the canvas and silencing the crowd.

The MMA world reacted with shock and exhilaration. Fellow fighters flooded social media with congratulations for the newly crowned champion:

Kamaru Usman hailed Topuria:

"Damn!!! I told y’all he’s the real deal @Topuriailia 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFC298"

Former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira exclaimed:

"Wow El Matador"

Aljamain Sterling acknowledged the historic moment:

"A new king on the throne! Congrats to Ilia, Merab, and the country of Georgia and Spain! #UFC298"

Chris Curtis declared:

"The king is dead, the king is dead. Long live the king... #UFC298"

Dillon Danis wrote:

"Wow, viva Spain! Ilia Topuria is a savage."

Fans and fellow fighters congratulate Ilia Topuria on winning the 145-pound belt

Topuria, now 15-0, lived up to his own pre-fight declarations and looked every bit the champion. However, for Volkanovski, this brutal knockout raises questions about his future.

UFC 298 main card: Robert Whittaker edges out Paulo Costa in co-main event, Ian Garry grinds out upset win

UFC 298's co-main event saw former middleweight king Robert Whittaker outduel Paulo Costa in a three-round battle. Both fighters needed a win to stay in title contention, with Whittaker emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Whittaker, seeking redemption after a knockout loss, showcased diverse striking but had to survive a first-round scare before outscoring Costa with precise combinations. Costa, struggling with his own recent performances, posed a challenge with jabs and high kicks but ultimately fell short.

The rest of the card delivered its own share of excitement. Welterweight prospect Ian Garry silenced his critics with a gritty decision win over Geoff Neal, overcoming negative fan reactions fueled by recent controversies.

In a bantamweight clash, wrestling ace Merab Dvalishvili outgrappled and outfought former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, earning a unanimous decision and potentially a title shot.

Opening the main card, Anthony Hernandez displayed his grappling prowess with a late second-round rear-naked choke submission of Roman Kopylov.