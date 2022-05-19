"For sure" - Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady seemingly agree to fight in the future

UFC welterweights Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady have expressed interest in fighting each other.

A Twitter user (@MMA_Freak10) recently asked 'Durinho' to lock horns with Brady.

Burns responded by saying that he definitely saw himself fighting the rising contender, but not anytime soon.

The 29-year-old Philadelphian responded to Burns' tweet, giving his sign of approval for the matchup as well.

Sean Brady has emerged as a solid contender in the UFC's welterweight division. He is undefeated in his MMA career with an overall record of 15-0.

In his last fight, Brady took on Michael Chiesa and defeated him via unanimous decision in November 2021.

Burns was recently seen in action as he went toe-to-toe with rising contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The fight was an instant classic as the two 170-pounders went to war for a full 15 minutes.

In the end, the razor-close affair was won by 'Borz' via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns wishes his fight with Khamzat Chimaev was for five rounds

Gilbert Burns thinks he would have defeated Khamzat Chimaev if the fight consisted of five rounds instead of three.

'Durinho' recently made an appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries. During his time there, the Brazilian talked about his fight with 'Borz'. Burns was asked whether he had any regrets about his bout with the Chechen-born Swede. He replied in the negative.

Later in the interview, Gilbert Burns said that if the fight was for 25 minutes, he would have definitely gotten the better of Chimaev:

"He was dead. He was dead. And his coach, man that guy was having a heart attack... Like crazy. And I s*** you, two more rounds, I'm going to kill this guy. This guy's [coach] gonna die too of a heart attack. I was like s***, I need two more rounds. So, I guess he's going to learn from that. "

You can watch the full episode of Food Truck Diaries below:

After delivering a Fight of the Year contender at UFC 273, Burns now has a couple of names in mind for his next fight. The Brazilian has called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Masvidal likes the sound of a fight against Burns Masvidal likes the sound of a fight against Burns 👂 https://t.co/f2CQB6bRgP

Though it is not clear who Burns will fight next, MMA fans will definitely be glued to their screens the next time 'Durinho' makes the walk to the octagon.

Edited by Aziel Karthak