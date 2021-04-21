"For the trilogy, I go 50-50" - UFC lightweight John Makdessi believes the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could go either way [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, UFC veteran lightweight John Makdessi gave his thoughts on the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Both the Irishman and the Louisianan boast a victory over each other. Their third matchup, scheduled for the main event of UFC 264 in July, will complete a trilogy that has spanned over six years.

After McGregor finished 'The Diamond' back in 2014, Poirier finally leveled the rivalry earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, when he became the first man to knockout Conor McGregor.

John Makdessi's thoughts on the trilogy fight

Having fought as a lightweight in the UFC since 2010, John Makdessi is well aware of what it takes to secure wins in the division.

When asked whether he thinks Conor McGregor can overcome the adversities he faced in their last fight to defeat Poirier, the Canadian told us -

"Here's the thing about fighting, fighting is unpredictable. Why do we love MMA? Why do we love the UFC? Because it's unpredictable. It's 4-ounce gloves, one guy is punching, one guy is getting the better of the other guy and then one guy gets kicked, then boom, he just shatters his leg and the whole table turns...why do people love sports? Because it's so unpredictable. One person can be winning the fight and then the tables can turn in an instant." Makdessi told Sportskeeda.

'The Bull' went on to say that the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is too hard to call. Makdessi said -

"For the trilogy, it can go both ways, I go 50-50. It can go Conor's way or it can go Poirier's way, it all depends on that moment and that time. A lot of things have to align in the stars (for Poirier or McGregor). That's the hardest part of fighting, so many things have to go right, but there's also many things that go wrong."

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is set to go down at UFC 264 on July 10.

