Brittney Palmer made her fans’ day with a stunning picture in black clothes. As a part of her profession as an octagon girl, Palmer maintains the elite standard of beauty and fitness, which has helped her garner a large fan base.

On Tuesday, August 22, The American octagon girl wowed her fans with a picture of herself. You can see the stunning picture below, courtesy of Palmer's personal Instagram account:

The 36-year-old has a massive 1.1 million followers on Instagram. The picture immediately went viral on the internet and gathered thousands of likes and comments within minutes.

Hardcore fans were awestruck by the multi-talented woman's beauty and sounded off their feelings in the comments section of the post. While most people appreciated the American for her beauty, others thanked her for blessing their day with a beautiful picture.

Here are some of the comments that grabbed our attention:

UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer [Image via @brittneypalmer Instagram]

Brittney Palmer vows MMA fans with stunning locker room pictures from UFC 292

Brittney Palmer was at work this past weekend at the UFC 292 PPV event. Right before the start of the event, Palmer posted behind-the-scene pictures of herself in the locker room on Instagram and grabbed fans' attention.

See the pictures below, courtesy of her personal Instagram account:

Although Palmer is best known for being a UFC octagon girl, the California native has a deep-rooted presence in the art world. She can be seen posting pictures of her art, and runs a separate account for her art.

Over the years, Brittney Palmer has raised hundreds of thousands in donations through her paintings. Her work has been displayed along with the likes of Pablo Picasso and Ellen Von Unwerth, to name a few.

She has received several accolades as an Octagon girl and model as well. Palmer was awarded the Ringcard Girl of the Year award at the World MMA awards in 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022. Additionally, she is the third UFC octagon girl to feature on the Cover of Playboy magazine after Arianny Celeste and Rachelle Leah.