"Forget about the other guys" - Magomed Ankalaev respectfully calls out former light heavyweight champion after Anthony Smith win

Magomed Ankalaev recently issued a call-out to Jan Blachowicz after his UFC 277 win against Anthony Smith.

Ankalaev earned a second-round finish against 'Lionheart' at UFC 277 after the former title challenger sustained an injury during the course of the contest. The Russian has now set his sights on former champion Blachowicz as his next opponent. Here's what the 30-year-old tweeted out as he called for a clash against the Polish star:

"@JanBlachowicz Our fight is a done deal let’s promote our fight I respect the polish power let’s go Forget about the other guys it’s me versus you"

Jan Blachowicz is coming off a stoppage win against Aleksandar Rakic in his last fight. He was looking for a title shot in his next fight. However, current champion Jiri Prochazka wants to have a rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense. Considering the close nature of their fight at UFC 275, a rematch might be a good option.

This means Blachowicz will have to look elsewhere for an opponent, and Ankalaev fits the bill perfectly. The Russian is currently on a nine-fight win streak in his UFC career and sits at the No.3 spot in the light heavyweight rankings. Blachowicz is the No.2-ranked light heavyweight fighter at the moment. Hence, a bout between the duo might very well be on the cards next.

Ankalaev is a fighter with good stand-up skills and grappling solid enough to hold his own against anybody. Blachowicz, meanwhile, is known for his knockout prowess.

Can Magomed Ankalaev become a UFC champion in the future?

Magomed Ankalaev is considered one of the best fighters in the UFC's light heavyweight division at the moment. He joined the promotion as a highly touted prospect back in 2018.

However, his debut was anything but inspiring, where Ankalaev suffered his sole career loss till date. After dominating Paul Craig for almost three rounds, the Russian got caught in a triangle choke and was submitted with one second left in the fight.

Watch Ankalaev's rise to the top:

That said, he has been flawless in his performances since that fight. He currently boasts a nine-fight win streak, with five finishes in that run.

Magomed Ankalaev has defeated three former title challengers in his last three fights and yet another win might earn him his first shot at UFC gold.

