Former Bellator champion Sergio Pettis discusses Belal Muhammad being awarded UFC welterweight title shot: "It's his time now"

Sergio Pettis recently weighed in on Belal Muhammad being awarded a welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 after a lengthy winning streak. He noted that Muhammad's title shot is long overdue and believes there will be a change of guard at 170 pounds.

'Remember The Name' has been quite vocal about his status in the welterweight division, especially considering he had most recently been passed over for Colby Covington. Muhammad has defeated several welterweight contenders and former title challengers including Stephen Thompson, Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns.

While speaking to The Game Plan, the former Bellator bantamweight champion shared his thoughts on his Rofusport teammate receiving a welterweight title shot against Edwards in his home country. Pettis mentioned that Muhammad is very disciplined with his training and believes it will serve him in his title fight. He said:

"He's [Muhammad] training all year round as he's aging too, he's training all year round. It's very impressive, I love to see it. And yeah, it's his time now, man. It's his time to get that [UFC welterweight] belt. I'm glad that they [UFC] gave him his opportunity. I know he's on a [long] win streak and it's about that time that they gave him what he deserves and that's his title shot."

Check out Sergio Pettis' comments regarding Belal Muhammad below:

Sergio Pettis approaches his training similar to Belal Muhammad

Sergio Pettis is a fighter that had a year-round approach to his training, which is similar to how he described Belal Muhammad. The approach is beneficial as it ensures that the fighter is prepared in case a short notice opportunity presents itself.

During the aforementioned interview, Pettis opened up about his training methods and noted that it has helped him achieve success in his career. He said:

"I'm one of those guys that trains all year round. So, like, my training camps are just similar to my lifestyle. I train every day. I train twice a day, three times and with or without a fight, so once I get into camp I just fine tune things. I start working on my gameplan, start getting my nutrition on point, my diet on point, and things definitely come together." [14:57 - 15:16]

Check out the full interview with Sergio Pettis below: