Former boxer Shannon Briggs claims Logan Paul has a good chance of beating Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming fight

Legendary boxer Shannon Briggs has weighed in on the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout. Briggs, who coached Paul for his bout with KSI in 2019, believes The Maverick's significant size advantage will help him secure an upset win on June 6.

In an interview with FightHype.com recently, Briggs stated that Logan Paul tends to perform better against finessed strikers. Taking into account Paul's physical attributes, Briggs believes Paul is a bad matchup for Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm giving [Logan Paul] a strong chance of winning this thing. I'm telling you right now. I have trained the kid. He is strong. I'm telling you he fights dudes that could fight better, better. I don't like this fight for Floyd. I'm keeping it real with you."

Logan Paul was last seen inside the squared circle in 2019. The 26-year-old trained under the tutelage of Shannon Briggs to fight fellow YouTube sensation KSI in a rematch. Paul went toe-to-toe with KSI but fell short in claiming the decision victory.

Reflecting on Logan Paul's loss to KSI, Briggs said the former Vine star was a novice striker back in 2019. KSI's unorthodox approach to boxing evidently threw Logan Paul off, per Briggs.

"Yeah, but [KSI] fought wild. He fought crazy. That threw him [Logan Paul] off. When a dude knows how to fight, he fights better with the dudes who fight like that. I was like that. There's a lot of dudes like that. KSI is unorthodox. I don't like this fight for Floyd, I'm keeping it real."

Also read: Who is Logan Paul's boxing coach, Milton Lacroix?

Shannon Briggs comments on the 'Gotcha Hat!' incident

Last month, Jake Paul incited the infamous 'Gotcha Hat!' brawl during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pre-fight press conference. The insinuation led to 'Money' becoming aggravated, and the undefeated boxer reportedly punched Jake Paul in the face.

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat after they came face-to-face 😳⁰⁰(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/wKGtatIdOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Pundits have opined that Mayweather could agitatedly rush in against Logan Paul in an attempt to exact revenge. But Shannon Briggs believes the physical scuffle that took place on May 6 won't affect the outcome of the forthcoming blockbuster matchup.

"It doesn't matter. The way Floyd fights, he's got to go forward. As he is going forward, this man is going to be right there with the long jab," added Shannon Briggs.

Check out Shannon Briggs' entire interview below:

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari