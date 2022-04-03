Former boxing champion Sergey Kovalev wants a piece of Jake Paul 

Sergey Kovalev made it clear that his focus is fixed on becoming a champion once again, but he isn't ruling out a showdown against Jake Paul at some point.

The Russian will be coming out of a 924-day retirement to face Tervel Pulev in May to headline a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event at The Forum in Los Angeles. Pressed about his future plans, Kovalev revealed that he's open to fighting the YouTube star. The 39-year-old told TMZ Sports:

"Fight Jake Paul? I'm ready. And I will knock him out, you know. Anytime, just give me my comeback fight, and then we can do any fight."

Kovalev was also asked if thinks fighting at cruiserweight is the right choice for him, something he confirmed by responding:

"I believe, I want, and I know I can be the champion again. Just give me the opportunity."

Watch Sergey Kovalev's interview below:

Paul previously claimed he wants to take on a high-profile boxer like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., for his next bout. Kovalev may not have the biggest social media following and name value, but his credentials definitely speak for themselves.

A veteran of 13 years, 'Krusher' boasts a stellar record of 34-4-1. He also shared the ring with all-time greats such as Bernard Hopkins, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Andre Ward.

Jake Paul dismisses Kamaru Usman's demands

Jake Paul hit back at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for setting a lofty demand. Usman said he would fight Paul for a guaranteed $100 million, something the YouTuber found ridiculous.

Appearing on an episode of The Journey, Paul was asked about who he might fight next. Pressed about Usman's offer, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Usman is not worth the $100 million. He is like a $3-5million type of guy, but again, he’s owned by Dana, and again, whenever he gets let out of the contract, let’s make it happen. He’s easy money."

Check out Paul's interview below:

Usman has made his intentions of crossing over to the boxing ring pretty clear. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has said in multiple interviews that his priority is to fight boxing's biggest star, 'Canelo' Alvarez. The Mexican, meanwhile, said he would entertain such a fight, but hasn't really said much about it.

Edited by David Andrew