Former manager backs Jon Jones as MMA 'GOAT' despite split 

Malki Kawa recently labeled Jon Jones as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) after the former light heavyweight champion put out a tweet.

'Bones' tweeted 'Experience is priceless' in his recent tweet. Kawa, who is the lead manager of the First Round Management team, saw Jones' tweet and reiterated the consensus belief that 'Bones' is the best MMA fighter of all time.

"Goat talk. Don’t let anyone ever tell you something different people, @JonnyBones is the 🐐".

See the tweet below:

Jon Jones is widely considered the best MMA fighter of all time. He dominated the UFC's light heavyweight division for almost the entirety of the last decade. 'Bones' became the youngest UFC champion ever at age 23, when he defeated Mauricio Rua at UFC 128.

Legends like Glover Teixeira, Lyoto Machida, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Rashad Evans, and more have all fallen prey to Jones' impeccable skills. He has also defeated some of the best fighters in the modern era in the form of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Dominick Reyes, and more during his reign at the top.

'Bones' is widely regarded as the best fighter of all time due to his dominance inside the octagon. He has been out of action since his UFC 247 win against Reyes. The former light heavyweight champion will make a debut in the heavyweight division and is expected to return later this year.

Jon Jones ended his 11 years' old relationship with Malki Kawa last year

Jon Jones was a client of the First Round Management team and Malki Kawa for over 11 years until last year. Kawa has stood behind his client through thick and thin.

However, he revealed last year that 'Bones' decided to split with the team and hire Richard Schaefer:

"We’ve been helping him with his marketing. We continued to help him with his marketing. We still do a lot of marketing stuff for him. I know he hired Richard Schaefer, who has no idea how the UFC or Dana White or anybody works – and listen, I wish him luck. That’s my boy. I love him to death, but we don’t talk. I don’t have no ill will toward him." (h/t MMAJunkie.com)

Kawa might have lost Jones from his team. He still represents a plethora of UFC stars like Jorge Masvidal, Yair Rodriguez, Derrick Lewis, and more.

