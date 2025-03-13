Former MMA fighter shares wild footage of playing soccer with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the leading contenders in the middleweight division of the UFC. He is an exciting fighter known for his aggressive, wrestling-heavy fighting style. A former MMA fighter shared a video clip of Chimaev playing soccer.

The 30-year-old UFC fighter competed at UFC 308 in his most recent fight against Robert Whittaker in a middleweight showdown. He defeated Whittaker by way of a dominant first-round submission and is now positioned for a potential title shot in the division.

As 'Borz' remains away from the octagon, he is spending his time in other athletic activities other than MMA. Former MMA fighter Tam Khan took to his X account and posted video footage of Chimaev showing that his agressive approach also spreads into other sports:

"What playing football with @KChimaev looks like."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev playing soccer below:

When Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's strength after he defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev locked horns with Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. He dispatched of the Australian in the first round by submission resulting in an injury to his bottom teeth.

The photographs of his bloody jaw went viral, leading to speculation that he might have broken his jaw. It was later confirmed that his teeth had broken due to Chimaev's squeeze as he clutched him in a face crank.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also squared off against 'Borz' at UFC 294 after he took up the fight at short notice. Usman survived the three rounds and lost by majority decision.

Speaking to Henry Cejudo on their Pound 4 Pound podcast, he praised Chimaev's strength while sharing his experience of sharing the octagon with him:

"Khamzat did great adjustment, he threw the hook on the inside, but he also had the arm behind, so he was himself between Whittaker and the cage. So, he took the cage away from Whittaker to be able to scrap him off and then he was able to sink that in and that goes to show how strong of a squeeze this freaking dude has. He was squeezing on my face like that. You know what I did when he was trying to squeeze my face like that? I tried to slam his face off."

Watch Kamaru Usman's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (26:44):

