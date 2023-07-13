Former nemesis Holly Holm talks possibility of rematch if Ronda Rousey returns to the UFC

Ronda Rousey, renowned as the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history, entered her UFC 193 women's bantamweight title bout against Holly Holm with an impeccable 12-0 record and six successful title defenses. Despite Holm's own impressive undefeated record of 9-0, Rousey was a heavy betting favorite.

However, in what would become the biggest upset in UFC history, Holm emerged victorious, stunning the world. Although she couldn't retain the title in subsequent defenses, Holm has remained a prominent figure in the women's bantamweight division, currently holding the No.3 ranking even after almost eight years.

Amidst rumors that Rousey is leaving the WWE, and could return to the UFC, her former opponent shared that she would be interested in a rematch. Speaking at the media day for her main event bout at UFC Fight Night 224, Holm stated:

"I don't know if she'll really come back. I mean, who knows if it's just talk. I know she's a very competitive person. There's a reason why she was an Olympian and there's a reason why she was a champion for so long."

Regarding the rumors that Rousey could be looking to fight at either 135 or 145 pounds, Holm stated:

"I would absolutely revisit that fight and at either weight. I don't really think that's an advantage or disadvantage depending on the weight. We'll see if she comes back. I know that she's been pretty busy with her life and whatever she wants to do, more power to her, but if she comes back, that would be great to fight again."

Check out Holly Holm's comments on Ronda Rousey below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#UFCVegas77 Holly Holm doesn't think Ronda Rousey is coming back, but says "if she does come back that would be great to fight again." Holly Holm doesn't think Ronda Rousey is coming back, but says "if she does come back that would be great to fight again."#UFCVegas77 https://t.co/OjlD3hO2Mj

Holm knocked Rousey out with a second-round head kick to become the second fighter to hold the women's bantamweight title at UFC 193. 'Rowdy' had just one more bout in mixed martial arts after the loss as she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 more than a year later before unofficially retiring from the sport. She became the first women to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Check out Holly Holm's full media day appearance:

Chelsea Chandler fuels Ronda Rousey return rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Ronda Rousey could be returning to the UFC. No.15-ranked women's bantamweight Chelsea Chandler, who will be fighting at featherweight at UFC Fight Night 224, added fuel to those rumors at the event's media day, stating:

"I've been hearing that Ronda's coming back and I heard she's coming back at [145 pounds]."

Check out Chelsea Chandler's comments on Ronda Rousey below:

While Rousey has not officially announced her return, she could follow the path of Brock Lesnar. The former heavyweight champion returned from a five-year hiatus to face Mark Hunt at UFC 200. It remains to be seen if 'Rowdy', who has not competed in nearly seven years, will make her return to mixed martial arts at UFC 300, which is set for next year.

Poll : 0 votes