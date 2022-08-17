“I love DJ but Moraes is a monster of a different breed” - Brandon Vera shares thoughts Moraes vs. Johnson II

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera recently provided his two-cents in the upcoming world title rematch between ONE flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes and Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

The bout is the second time the ONE flyweight king and the MMA great will face each other. In their first meeting, Moraes shocked the world by becoming the first man to knock out the legendary 'Mighty Mouse'. The rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 will surely answer a lot of intriguing questions.

With Brandon Vera, he has a side he's leaning towards more. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Filipino-American MMA star said:

"I love DJ [Johnson] but Moraes is a monster of a different breed."

'The Truth', however, did a double-take:

"Honestly, I don’t have a prediction for this fight. Because they are both so good, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just want to make sure that I’m watching that fight live. I don’t know, because they can do it on the feet and on the ground. I don’t know what’s going to happen."

Vera then provided the closest prediction he could make in the fight:

"I bet it’s going to start off as an amazing fight, and all of a sudden, it will turn into a grappling match, trying to see who’s better than who. That would be really cool."

As fans of this sport, we agree with what Brandon Vera said 100%. This fight will be awesome regardless of who gets his hand raised come August 26.

Brandon Vera is extremely impressed with fellow heavyweight Buchecha's transition to MMA

Apart from being a huge fan of Adriano Moraes, Brandon Vera is also extremely impressed by the ascent of Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida in ONE's MMA ranks. The former ONE heavyweight world champion has been keeping a close eye on the jiujitsu icon's journey into MMA.

'Buchecha' has been running roughshod in ONE's heavyweight ranks by stopping all three of his opponents since his pro debut in the promotion last year.

Speaking again to ONE Championship, Brandon Vera sang Buchecha's praises:

"Man, now, like you said, Buchecha is a heavyweight man, he’s flying around submitting all these big, big heavyweights with no problem. Dude his takedowns look so beautiful and it’s not the technique of his takedowns that impress me it is the timing of his takedowns, off the shots. Your back-and-forth motion, very impressive Buchecha, I’ve been watching you."

Tremendous respect coming from the former heavyweight world champion. Considering that both of them are in the same weight class, a bout between the two might be on the horizon. If that fight ever happens, it will surely be something to see.

