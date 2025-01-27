Former training partner comments on Islam Makhachev aiming to fight Dricus du Plessis for 185-pound belt: "We all sell ourselves"

A former training partner of Islam Makhachev has shared his thoughts on the lightweight champion’s rumored interest in moving up to 185 pounds for a fight against Dricus du Plessis. The potential matchup has already stirred speculation within the MMA community.

When asked about Makhachev’s potential move to middleweight in a recent interview with Submission Radio, former divisional champion Luke Rockhold shared his perspective. He reflected on the challenges Makhachev might face against the size and strength of fighters at that weight class while pursuing the ambitious goal of becoming a three-division champion.

Rockhold said:

''I haven't grappled Islam in a long time and I am sure he is getting bigger but he has got a long way to go, he has gotta focus on 170 pounds first, if he is gonna do something you know... we all sell ourselves but 170 is the most logical proximity first.''

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below (9:05):

Rockhold was then asked about featherweight champion Ilia Topuria potentially moving up a weight class to challenge Makhachev. He answered:

''I mean why wouldn't you, you are still the champ, you go up and try to challenge another one and still have your belt at [145 pounds], it's a safety net for everybody.''

Islam Makhachev teases surprising opponent for next fight

After UFC 311, Islam Makhachev made history as the first lightweight to successfully defend his title four times. As a result, there has been much intrigue surrounding when the new lightweight champion will return and who his next opponent will be.

Makhachev has announced his plans for a return in July 2025 and expressed interest in facing Justin Gaethje. This matchup could become a reality if Gaethje emerges victorious over Dan Hooker at UFC 313.

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Makhachev said:

"I like this idea because I haven't fought Justin yet... I've already fought [Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan] and preparing for the same opponent is not such a big motivation. But if Gaethje shows himself well in the fight, we could meet.''

Check out the Islam Makhachev's comments below (via Home of Fight's X post):

