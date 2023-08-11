Former UFC bantamweight vet has first post-promotion fight booked at Cage Warriors 159 in September

A former UFC bantamweight veteran has his first post-UFC fight booked at Cage Warriors 159 for September The fighter was removed from the promotion's roster after completing his contract with the promotion. An MMA reporter, Alex Behunin, shared the news of his upcoming bout.

"Trevin Jones has his first fight post-UFC booked. He faces fellow UFC vet Wilson Reis."

Trevin Jones fought Cody Gardbrandt at UFC 285 in a bantamweight bout, which he lost by unanimous decision. His opponent for Cage Warriors 159, Wilson Reis, locked horns with Alexandre Pantoja in a losing cause at UFC 236 by first-round TKO. Reis made his Cage Warrior debut in 2012, and ever since, his hunger for success, his toughness, and his grit haven't waned. The two will lock horns on September 8th at Cage Warriors 159 in a bantamweight bout.

UFC won't be involved in potential Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk bout

The back and forth between the two tech billionaires, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, ceases to relent. With their consistent interplay in motion, Musk recently shared his plans for the showdown of the billionaire duo, and they don't involve Dana White's promotion. Initially, when the rumors of their bout started gaining traction online, Dana White stepped up and tried promoting the fight.

Elon Musk, in a series of tweets, has now downplayed the role of one of the biggest MMA promotions in their bout and instead indicated that the contest would be handled by the respective foundations of the billionaire duo. Dana White had expressed his wish to host the fight; he even believed that the showdown between Zuckerberg and Musk could be the "biggest fight" combat sports has ever seen.

Elon Musk took to Twitter and revealed his plans for their potential fight, highlighting his engagement with the government of Italy as he hints that it might be a venue for the fight.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

