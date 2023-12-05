Former UFC champ Anthony Pettis hits jackpot backing Ryan Garcia’s KO victory over Oscar Duerte

Anthony Pettis is riding high after he recently hit the jackpot backing Ryan Garcia's knockout win over Oscar Duerte this past weekend.

The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion hosted a watch party on his MILLIONS.co profile and took fans along for the ride as he placed a hefty wager on the method of victory for Garcia vs. Duerte. 'Showtime' placed a $25,000 wager on 'KingRy' to earn a knockout win, which appeared to be at risk of losing as the fight progressed and a decision seemed more and more likely with each passing round.

In a video uploaded to MILLIONS.co's Instagram account, Pettis is seen describing what is transpiring in the fight and mentioned that he remained confident with the wager he placed. It made for an entertaining watch party as he was going to a rollercoaster of emotions, which is understandable considering the wager he placed, saying:

"That's not even Ryan Garcia, go left hook!...I mean, it's boxing, man, like we do not know. As long as it [knockout] happens before the 12 rounds is up we're chilling...Round 8 coming up? Alright, we good, I'm not sweating it...Told ya! Let's go!...Easy money, guys. Congrats whoever bet with me."

Ryan Garcia earned an eighth-round knockout win over Oscar Duerte resulting in Anthony Pettis successfully winning his bet.

When is Anthony Pettis fighting next?

Anthony Pettis will be competing against a very familiar opponent in his next bout as he makes his Karate Combat debut.

'Showtime' is scheduled to fight former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson at Karate Combat 43, which is scheduled to take place on December 15th. It will mark their third bout against each other as they previously competed in lightweight title fights in both the WEC and UFC.

Their first bout was remembered for Pettis' famous 'Showtime' kick, which saw him run off the cage wall and drop 'Smooth' with a perfectly timed head kick. Henderson will have an opportunity to avenge both his losses to Pettis as they take their rivalry from the cage to the pit.

KC 43 official poster [Photo credit: karate.com]