How much do Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte tickets cost? Here's how to watch fight live in Texas

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte tickets are available heading into Saturday night's main event.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April. That defeat was the first of Garcia's career thus far, but he quickly eyed a return. Despite calling for a fight with Rolando Romero, he later drew Oscar Duarte.

The 27-year-old is more unknown than Garcia but packs a lot of power. Duarte enters this matchup riding an 11-fight winning streak, last defeating D'Angelo Keys in May by stoppage. Now, he will look to upset Garcia on Saturday night.

For fans who are looking forward to watching the bout, it will air on DAZN. Fans just need a monthly or yearly subscription to watch the bout through the streaming service, as it won't be airing on pay-per-view.

Nonetheless, Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte tickets are still available for the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In terms of prices, tickets are going for anywhere between $52-1,300. In terms of location, most of the tickets left available are on the cheaper end of the spectrum.

Furthermore, there are still some VIP ticket packages available for fight night. Regardless of how fans in Texas want to watch the bout, there are a lot of viewing options.

Devin Haney slams Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte ticket sales

Devin Haney has taken aim at the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte event.

'KingRy' has been vocal in the run-up to his return. Earlier this month, he opined that a rematch with Gervonta Davis was guaranteed, in large part due to the success of their first fight.

That bout in April reportedly grossed 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and earned $20 million at the live gate. While Ryan Garcia has attributed that to his star power, 'The Dream' isn't a believer in that idea.

As reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, Devin Haney laughed off the comments and took aim at Garcia's ticket sales for his return. Haney stated:

"Me and Ryan is a huge fight, we see how his tickets are going though. He said he's the reason Gervonta Davis sold all those PPVs, and he's probably not even selling right now. It just shows how big of a fight me and Tank would be."