"He said he's the reason" - Devin Haney doubts Ryan Garcia is big of a draw as claimed

Devin Haney has responded to Ryan Garcia's recent comments about his drawing power.

'KingRy' is scheduled to return to the ring next month, which is a massive month for boxing. Obviously, Garcia will return for the first time since an April loss to Gervonta Davis. That night, he suffered a knockout defeat to 'Tank.'

While the defeat was a major one, it wasn't all bad. According to all reports, it was the biggest boxing match of the year. It reportedly did 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, as well as having one of the biggest gates in Las Vegas history at over $20 million dollars.

Ryan Garcia seems to believe that he's the reason why the bout did as well as it did. Earlier this week, the former interim lightweight champion opined that a rematch with Gervonta Davis would happen because 'Tank' needs him to make a major event.

However, Devin Haney doesn't buy into all of that talk. As reported by boxing journalist Michael Benson, 'The Dream' believes that Davis might be the bigger draw than Garcia, at least judging by the latter's ticket numbers for his return.

Haney stated:

"Me and Ryan is a huge fight, we see how his tickets are going though. He said he's the reason Gervonta Davis sold all those PPVs, and he's probably not even selling right now. It just shows how big of a fight me and Tank would be."

How are ticket sales for Ryan Garcia's next fight? Is Devin Haney right?

Devin Haney isn't entirely wrong about the ticket sales for Ryan Garcia's ticket sales.

Obviously, a fight between 'KingRy' and Gervonta Davis would be massive. Furthermore, swapping out 'Tank' for a relatively unknown boxer in Oscar Duarte would massively impact ticket sales and more.

That being said, Devin Haney isn't entirely wrong about Garcia's return. According to the latest look at available tickets from the Toyota Center's website, there are still tons of seats to be filled. Furthermore, there are also a lot of tickets available for resale.

However, Ryan Garcia's next fight could still be a sellout in the end. We're a week out from the boxer's return, and he is one of the bigger draws in the sport. This talk from Devin Haney isn't entirely wrong, but it is likely just to build a future fight.

For his part, 'The Dream' is set to return to the ring to face Regis Prograis in December. Given his comments about Garcia, he's seemingly looking to the future already.