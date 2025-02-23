Former UFC champ disagrees with Dana White having no interest in seeing Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong rematch: "What are both men to do?"

Henry Cejudo suffered a technical decision defeat against Song Yadong after an accidental eye poke at UFC Fight Night 252. UFC CEO Dana White rejected the idea of a rematch between the two after getting asked about it in the post-fight press conference. A former UFC champion disagreed with White and asked to run it back between Cejudo and Yadong.

MMA Fighting posted an excerpt of the 55-year-old combat sports businessman's interview on their Instagram account in which he responded to the question regarding the rematch between the pair. White said:

"Not at all. ...Not even a little bit. I just don't wanna see it again."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling disagreed with White's statement and called for a rematch in the comments section of the post:

"They should run it back 100% otherwise what are both men to do?"

Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting's comments section on Instagram

Cejudo and Yadong were scheduled to headline the event in a five-round fight. However, it was cut short after 'Triple C' suffered an accidental eye poke in the third round leading to his controversial technical decision loss.

Dana White reveals Ilia Topuria's voluntary decision to vacate the featherweight title

Ilia Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title to switch to the lightweight division. After defending his belt once against Max Holloway at UFC 308, he has been calling out lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Many MMA fans and experts were surprised by Topuria's title relinquishment. Some speculated that the UFC forced him to vacate the belt to move to the lightweight division. However, UFC head honcho Dana White refuted this narrative and revealed that 'El Matador' made his own decision to vacate the belt.

In the UFC Fight Night 252 post-fight press conference, White said:

"He did that. He said, 'I've done everything I can do here and I'm ready to move up' and he vacated it. He said that, 'I shouldn't be holding up anybody's opportunities' and I respect when guys do that."

Watch Dana White's comments on Ilia Topuria's title relinquishment below:

