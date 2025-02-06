Former UFC champ lays down keys to victory for 'underdog' Zhang Weili in UFC 312 fight against Tatiana Suarez

Two-time UFC strawweight champion 'Magnum' Zhang Weili will attempt to defend her throne against no.1-ranked Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC 312 this weekend. This will be the third straight time Zhang will defend her belt. She dispatched Amanda Lemos and fellow Chinese Yan Xiaonan in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Her challenger, Suarez, is currently undefeated with seven straight wins in the UFC. She is coming off back-to-back guillotine choke wins over Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade in 2023. She will not be a walk in the park for Magnum.

As usual, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo provided his "Keys to Victory" analysis of this title fight in UFC 312. In his video, he provided the key gameplan elements Zhang Weili should take advantage of in the fight:

"Zhang Weili - KEYS TO VICTORY 👀🇨🇳 🔑 Keep the fight in the center 🔑 Teeps down the middle 🔑 DOMINATE the championship rounds. For the first time in a long time, the betting odds favor Magnum’s opponent, Tatiana Suarez. Do you think Zhang’s title reign will come to an end this Saturday? Or will Zhang hear the words #ANDSTILL 🏆 once again at #UFC312 🤔💭"

Listen to Cejudo talk more about it here:

Henry Cejudo also provides keys to victory for Zhang Weili's opponent, Tatiana Suarez

As 'Triple C' already mentioned in his "Keys to Victory" video for Zhang Weili, this will be the first time in a long time that 'Magnum' will not be the betting favorite in her title fight.

This is for a good reason, as Tatiana Suarez is an expert in what many consider the great equalizer in MMA: wrestling. The California native has won the Pan American Wrestling championships, just to name a few of her achievements on the mats.

Here are the tips Cejudo has for his fellow wrestler:

"Tatiana Suarez - KEYS TO VICTORY 👀⬇️ 🔑 Bring pressure early 🔑 Pin Weili against the cage 🔑 TOP CONTROL!!! Tatiana Suarez is actually the favorite in this matchup all of a sudden! What do you think Suarez needs to do in order to get her hand raised and become the NEW UFC Strawweight Champion of the world? Does Tatiana Suarez have what it takes to defeat Weili Zhang? 🤔🏆"

Listen to more of it here:

