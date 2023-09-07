Former UFC champ set to be inducted into Canada's sports Hall of Fame

A former UFC veteran is set to make history by becoming the first mixed martial artist to be honored with Canada's Order of Sport.

The Order of Sport Awards is an annual event that celebrates exceptional athletes and sportbuilders as they are inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. This prestigious award recognizes their significant contributions to Canada through sports. Past honorees include NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and NBA star Steve Nash, and the ceremony serves as a national celebration of their achievements.

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre will receive Canada's highest athlete honor.

Throughout his illustrious 17-year career, St-Pierre, with 28 MMA fights under his belt, achieved an impressive record of 26-2. He secured notable victories against MMA legends such as BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and Michael Bisping.

'Rush' holds the distinction of being a three-time former welterweight champion and is one of only seven fighters in the promotion's history to secure titles in two different weight classes, achieved through his win over Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017.

The 42-year-old Canadian also holds the record for the second-most consecutive wins (13) and title fight wins (13) in the organization's history, spanning from 2007 to 2017. St-Pierre's remarkable career led to his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre reacts upon being honored into Canada's Order of Sport

Georges St-Pierre \expressed his gratitude upon receiving the prestigious Canada's Order of Sport award.

St-Pierre conveyed his appreciation to his supporters on Instagram with a caption:

"I’m honoured to be part of the Class of 2023 for the @OrderOfSport Award and inducted into @cansportshall! It’s truly humbling to be recognized among such amazing athletes who have made significant contributions to Canadian sports. Congratulations to all the other nominees who were part of this exceptional class. Let’s continue inspiring and uplifting future generations of Canadian athletes. 🇨🇦🏅"

