Former UFC champ takes issue with Ben Affleck's character in infedility-thriller Deep Water

American actor Ben Affleck's character in 2022 thriller Deep Water does not sit right with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Edgar's co-host on the Champ and The Tramp podcast, Roger Matthews, brought up the discussion about the premise of Hulu original Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple. De Armas' character is unfaithful to her husband, who allows it knowingly to avoid a divorce but he then aids her in covering up the murder of her lover.

Matthews narrated the premise briefly on the podcast:

“Here’s the premise, the wife is cheating on the husband. He knows about it. And then the guy she is having an affair with shows back up, she kills him. By accident. [The guy she’s cheating on? Not the husband?] Yeah. But I’m saying, just hypothetically, your wife, she’s having an affair, she kills her f*****g lover in your house and says, ’Oh my God, I f****d up, you gotta help me bury this guy or I’m going to jail for the rest of my life.’”

Edgar sternly rejected the notion of helping a cheating partner and stated that he would report them.

“I’m recording that b***h’s conversation and sending it to the police. Hell yeah! F**k you b***h!”

When did Frankie Edgar last fight in the UFC?

Despite being most successful at lightweight, the final stretch of Frankie Edgar's career was fought as a bantamweight. However, it was a very cruel ending to a legendary career, even though he won his 135-pound debut against Pedro Munhoz.

The next three fights were all knockout losses, albeit to extremely strong contenders in Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Vera, and Chris Gutierrez.

Frankie Edgar's retirement fight was on the main card of UFC 281 against Gutierrez. Both fighters showed little caution and the frenetic opening saw them both throw heavy strikes, but it was Gutierrez who landed a clean knee at the two minute mark and floored Edgar.

After his difficult loss, Edgar addressed the audience and announced his retirement. He made a special mention for his family and the UFC fans:

“I love this sport, man. I didn’t want to go out like that. This sport is a b***h, you know. And I got my family, that’s all that matters. Thank you, man. Congrats to Chris! You know, this sport’s not always so forgiving man. I love everybody, you guys make this awesome. ”

