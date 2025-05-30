Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez seen for the first time behind bars after sentencing for attempted shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has started serving a five-year prison sentence after his conviction for a vigilante-like shooting in 2022. The event springs from Velasquez's attempt to reciprocate against a man named Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting his son.

Velasquez made a run for Goularte with a .40 caliber handgun. The chase ended in gunfire near a school zone. As the victim tried to flee, the driver was hit in the torso.

A recent leak of Velasquez's pictures inside the prison has emerged.

Check out Cain Velasquez' pictures from behind bars below:

The case raised debates on issues such as vigilante justice, mental health, and the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries, as Velasquez's defense attorney cited possible CTE and impaired impulse control.

With the plea of no contest to the charges of attempted murder and usage of firearms, Velasquez escaped a life sentence, only to be sentenced to 5 years for the attempted murder of Goularte.

Dana White has backed Cain Velasquez

The MMA world is devastated by the recent news of Cain Velasquez serving a prison sentence of 5 years. Valesquez was released from jail on $1 million bail in November 2022 after spending more than 250 days in custody.

Even though Velasquez has not been actively fighting inside the octagon since 2019, he still received help from his former promoter, UFC CEO Dana White, who helped him with the one-million-dollar bail.

Even after the bail, the 42-year-old needed to wear a GPS monitor and go for outpatient treatment for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that a history of concussions can cause.

Velasquez, in a recent interview with Basement Talk, said this about White and the UFC.

"I don't know if he gave out a statement or something beforehand when I was locked up and also he did pay my bail as well. So they're helping."

Check out Cain Valesquez's comments (0:52):

