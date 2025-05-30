  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Cain Velasquez
  • Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez seen for the first time behind bars after sentencing for attempted shooting

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez seen for the first time behind bars after sentencing for attempted shooting

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 30, 2025 20:51 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Miller v Benitez - Source: Getty
Cain Velasquez seen behind bars for first time following sentencing for attempted shooting. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has started serving a five-year prison sentence after his conviction for a vigilante-like shooting in 2022. The event springs from Velasquez's attempt to reciprocate against a man named Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting his son.

Ad

Velasquez made a run for Goularte with a .40 caliber handgun. The chase ended in gunfire near a school zone. As the victim tried to flee, the driver was hit in the torso.

A recent leak of Velasquez's pictures inside the prison has emerged.

Check out Cain Velasquez' pictures from behind bars below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The case raised debates on issues such as vigilante justice, mental health, and the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries, as Velasquez's defense attorney cited possible CTE and impaired impulse control.

With the plea of no contest to the charges of attempted murder and usage of firearms, Velasquez escaped a life sentence, only to be sentenced to 5 years for the attempted murder of Goularte.

Dana White has backed Cain Velasquez

The MMA world is devastated by the recent news of Cain Velasquez serving a prison sentence of 5 years. Valesquez was released from jail on $1 million bail in November 2022 after spending more than 250 days in custody.

Ad

Even though Velasquez has not been actively fighting inside the octagon since 2019, he still received help from his former promoter, UFC CEO Dana White, who helped him with the one-million-dollar bail.

Even after the bail, the 42-year-old needed to wear a GPS monitor and go for outpatient treatment for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that a history of concussions can cause.

Velasquez, in a recent interview with Basement Talk, said this about White and the UFC.

Ad
"I don't know if he gave out a statement or something beforehand when I was locked up and also he did pay my bail as well. So they're helping."

Check out Cain Valesquez's comments (0:52):

youtube-cover
About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications