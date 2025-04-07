"Good news", "I will donate to his parole" - Fans react as Cain Velasquez is eligible for parole in March 2026

MMA fans were pleased after learning that Cain Velasquez will be eligible for parole for the first time in March 2026. Some of them, however, demanded his release even sooner.

Velasquez was adjudged guilty of firing at a vehicle that was allegedly carrying the molester of his four-year-old son. Unfortunately, Velasquez's shot hit the alleged, Harry Goularte Jr.'s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was also boarding the car at that moment, landing him in legal trouble.

The Santa Clara County court sentenced the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion to five years' imprisonment on March 24, 2025, for the 2022 shooting. However, a recent Instagram post from @mmajunkie detailed that the 42-year-old has been declared eligible for parole in March 2026.

The post also clarified that the former UFC fighter could be set free even sooner on account of decent behavior and active participation in various prison events.

Fans expressed joyous emotions in the comments section of the post after learning about Velsaquez's parole eligibility.

"Good news"

"I will donate to his parole"

"He shouldn’t be locked up anyway"

"He will get paroled out first chance the state gives him"

Cain Velasquez's UFC rivalry with Brock Lesnar stretched on to the WWE

Cain Velasquez stands as one of the two fighters to defeat the former UFC heavyweight champ and WWE star, Brock Lesnar. The two heavyweights collided at the main event of UFC 121 with the divisional title on the line. Velasquez landed a vicious knee on Lesnar early in the fight, which eventually helped him earn a TKO victory in the very first round.

However, Velasquez also made his way into the WWE and had his lone fight against Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019. The encounter ended in a defeat for the 42-year-old in just 88 seconds.

