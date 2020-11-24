Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier claims that Jon Jones smells bad inside the cage

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier took his war of words against Jon Jones to a different level after revealing an interesting bit of information about his former rival.

Just last week, Cormier and Jones were at it once again on Twitter after Cormier made a statement about Jones' place on the Greatest of All Time list.

Daniel Cormier said on an interview with MMAFighting.com that Jones' past issues with illegal substances should be enough to exclude him from the GOAT discussion:

“One of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet but again for me bad [drug] tests eliminate you from the conversation,” Cormier said. “I just cannot understand how that is so hard to comprehend in a sport where we’re fighting each other. In baseball, bad tests eliminate you from being considered and being in the Hall of Fame and you’re hitting a ball. You’re hitting an object that has no feeling. In fighting, you’re punching people, human beings, and you have bad tests that eliminates you. It’s just too dangerous."

As expected, Jones didn't take kindly to these comments and fired back at Cormier with a series of less-than-pleasant tweets:

DC you lost your last fight and then quit the sport 😂 Talk about being eliminated from the conversation 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2020

"DC you lost your last fight and then quit the sport. Talk about being eliminated from the conversation"

Of course, Daniel Cormier wasn't going to let Jones have the last word. On the latest episode of DC and Helwani, Cormier continued to talk trash about Jones:

"He just sucks, he brings down your energy, man. And you know what, I took four showers. I took four showers in the bath, I felt so dirty, and grimy, I’m like ‘Ugh, once again, his stench is on me.’ I don’t want it"

Daniel Cormier concluded by taking one more shot at Jones and revealed a bit of interesting information - perhaps a bit too much information - about the heavyweight-bound former champion:

Advertisement

"You know, he also smells, too! Like, in the cage, he smells really, really bad. He smells really bad. His breath is bad, and his armpits stink! Yeah, he’s bad. He smells."

Cormier even told co-host Ariel Helwani to check with the other people Jones has fought to confirm this bit of information:

"Ask Anthony Smith and those guys."

Daniel Cormier claims that Jon Jones was never proven innocent by USADA

According to former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, his biggest issue with Jon Jones' most recent Twitter rants is that the latter claims he was proven innocent.

USADA never found steroids In my system and that’s an absolute fact, most of you would never look that up though. https://t.co/J4yQFaZ17d — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Daniel Cormier however, begged to differ:

Advertisement

"You know what I don’t get about this guy? I don’t understand how he goes ‘They proved me innocent’, they never proved him innocent! They never once said he was innocent, so I don’t get it! I don’t get how he can say that publicly, and people can repeat it publicly that he was proven innocent. No! They said that the drugs that were found in his system, but through, like, excessive cooperation or something, I can’t remember the word, I put it on my Twitter last week, they took his sentence back. He was never innocent!"

The term that Daniel Cormier is looking for was 'substantial assistance', which basically meant that Jones' potential four-year suspension was cut down to just 15 months because he assisted USADA in tracking down violators.