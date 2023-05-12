Former UFC champion explains why Colby Covington and Islam Makhachev might end up fighting each other

A former UFC champion explained that a Colby Covington vs. Islam Makhachev isn't too far-fetched of an idea and believes that there is a realistic possibility of it happening.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in on Covington's recent comments about a potential fight with the lightweight champion. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping mentioned that he could see the fight materializing at some point.

"I could see that fight potentially happening down the line. If Islam continues to dominate the division to remain the champion, if Colby doesn't get the job done against Leon [Edwards], maybe he does go down to 155 [lbs]. He's not the biggest welterweight...he said he eats whatever he wants and he still doesn't cut much weight." [6:02 - 6:20]

'The Count' also brought up that 'Chaos' is keeping all his options open in the UFC. He credited the former interim welterweight champion for making the sport interesting because he is capable of competing in different weight-divisions, saying:

"I do like the fact that he's going out there and he's making all this noise because it keeps the sport interesting. The sport of mixed-martial-arts is a better place with people like Conor McGregor, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. People like that, it makes it spicy, it makes it interesting, it keeps the audience captivated." [6:56 - 7:14]

It will be interesting to see when a fight between Makhachev and 'Chaos' would materialize and in which weight-division it would be contested at.

Colby Covington targets a bout with Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington recently sounded off on Islam Makhachev and brought up that a fight between them could be a real possibility.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, 'Chaos' blasted the lightweight champion for cutting more weight in order to have an advantage at 155 lbs. He mentioned that the stylic matchups work in his favor and noted that he's following what Khabib Nurmagomedov did in the past, saying:

"He's just a weight bully. He's cutting all that weight to get the advantage at lightweight cause there's no wrestlers, there's no guys that could give him any trouble. So, of course he wants to be in that division, the same division his daddy Khabib used to own...There's a reason Khabib never came to 170 [lbs] and fought welterweights." [6:20-6:35]

