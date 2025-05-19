Former UFC champion gets brutally honest on Jose Aldo's one glaring issue following latest loss

A former UFC champion recently shared his honest thoughts on what he believes resulted in Jose Aldo's latest loss and highlighted an area that has been a glaring issue for him. He noted that Aldo was still competitive, but his issue wasn't something that he could avoid later in the fight.

Aldo was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 following a back-and-forth fight, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 in the Canadian's favor. Following the loss, the former featherweight champion announced that he would be retiring from the sport and that he had no intentions of competing again.

In a special UFC 315 recap episode of JAXXON PODCAST, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw made his feelings known on Aldo's loss to Zahabi. Dillashaw mentioned that Aldo's conditioning and cardio was his downfall and believes his fear of getting tired later resulted in him being hesitant with his strikes. He said:

"It was a close fight, man. I almost feel like Aldo did a lot more damage. Unfortunately, his cardio has always been his problem. I really wish that I could help out Aldo with his conditioning. Like, he's such as fast twitch athlete. He's like Chad Mendes like, they're so powerful, they're so athletic and put so much into every shot, but they're afraid of getting tired because if they do, there's just a better way to train your low base cardio to make sure you last longer cause that was why he lost the fight."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments regarding Jose Aldo below:

Jose Aldo has full-circle end to his UFC career

Jose Aldo ended up having a full circle end to his UFC career when he announced his retirement following his loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Aldo made his promotional debut at UFC 129, where he successfully defended his featherweight championship against Canadian Mark Hominick. The event was the UFC's first in Toronto, Canada and set a then-promotion attendance record of 55,724 fans at the Rogers Centre.

Fast forward to 2025, Aldo would announce his retirement after his loss to Canadian Aiemann Zahabi in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with Hominick in attendance.

Check out Jose Aldo's post-fight interview at UFC 315 below:

