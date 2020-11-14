Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo responds to 'Champ Champ' Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo responded to Conor McGregor's greeting on 'World Champ Champ' day.

McGregor recently took to social media to celebrate the four-year anniversary of him becoming the first person in UFC history to hold two championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

In 2016, McGregor, who was already the UFC's featherweight champion, defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship to become a simultaneous two-division world champion, a feat never before done in the UFC.

Since then, three other fighters have been able to replicate the feat, namely Daniel Cormier who held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, Amanda Nunes who currently holds the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight titles, and Henry Cejudo, who held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight championships.

All three fighters received a special shoutout from the original 'Champ Champ'.

Happy World Champ Champ Day @danawhite, @Amanda_Leoa, @HenryCejudo, @dc_mma.

Hope you all had a great day ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

"Happy World Champ Champ Day @danawhite, @Amanda_Leoa, @HenryCejudo, @dc_mma. Hope you all had a great day," McGregor wrote.

Henry Cejudo's response however, was less than gracious.

'Triple C' quoted the tweet and decided to put himself a cut above the rest.

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA why don’t you wish me a happy Triple champ day on Jun 8. You guys have fun with this average day. This is just a normal day for me. #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 💋 https://t.co/Ihme0zzSls — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

"Hey @TheNotoriousMMA why don't you wish me a happy Triple champ day on Jun 8. You guys have fun with this average day. This is just a normal day for me. #bendtheknee," Cejudo responded.

June 8th, as Cejudo was referring to, was the day he defeated Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship, which he considers his third world championship after his freestyle wrestling gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the UFC flyweight championship, hence the 'Triple C' moniker.

Henry Cejudo brings Conor McGregor trash talk to Instagram as well

To add a little more salt to the wound, Henry Cejudo also posted the interaction with Conor McGregor on his Instagram page, while adding another stinging caption:

"And from now on Mctapper, you refer to me as King! #bendtheknee,"

Advertisement

While Cejudo retired from MMA competition back in May, he hasn't slowed down on social media, firing off the occasional shot at anyone he sees fit.

Just last month, Cejudo took shots at the Deiveson Figuereido and Petr Yan, the UFC's new flyweight and bantamweight champions.