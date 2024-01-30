Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill offered plea deal in brother’s assault case

It appears as though the ongoing assault case against Jamahal Hill could soon have a resolution, but it will depend on what decision the former light heavyweight champion makes.

'Sweet Dreams' was arrested this past November after reportedly being involved in a violent domestic incident with his brother, James Hill Jr., that resulted in the 'Contender Series' alum being hit with aggravated assault. According to reports at the time, his brother had claimed to have been sucker punched and suffered a broken tooth as a result of the incident.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been offered a plea deal that would require him to plead guilty to one of the counts of domestic violence in exchange for his aggravated domestic violence charge being dropped. Hill will have some time to make the decision as he is reportedly due back in court in March.

It remains to be seen what the former light heavyweight champion will decide as he looks to hopefully put this unfortunate situation behind him.

Jamahal Hill questions UFC rankings panel after Dricus du Plessis' updated pound-for-pound ranking

Jamahal Hill recently weighed in on the UFC's updated pound-for-pound rankings, which included Dricus du Plessis in the top 10.

'Sweet Dreams' took to his X account and questioned the rankings panel for why he was ranked so low after his light heavyweight title win, but Du Plessis was given a high ranking after his middleweight title win. He mentioned that his win over Glover Teixeira was dominant, which can't be said for the middleweight champion's win over Sean Strickland. He wrote:

"Crazy how a year ago when I won the title in a record setting performance and showed complete dominance, but was only ranked 14 never going past 12 P4P! But everybody else that has won a title was immediately put in the top 8? Even off a split decision that most saw you lose!"

