Former UFC champion Jon Jones reacts to comparisons between him and Jamahal Hill

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn't too keen about comparisons between himself and up-and-coming 205-pound prospect Jamahal Hill.

The 29-year old Hill was very impressive in his return to the Octagon, knocking out veteran Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hill overwhelmed OSP with strikes to get the second-round TKO finish and improve his record to 7-0.

Undefeated @JamahalH put the pressure on OSP and earned a standing TKO 😯 pic.twitter.com/pfrnnfWhas — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2020

Of course, people all over the MMA community took notice, including a former OSP opponent and light heavyweight great, Jon Jones.

Jamall Hill 👀 — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

His style is a lot more boxing-based, looks amazing — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

While Jon Jones did give Hill his props, he wasn't in agreement when a fan said that he resembled a 'young Jon Jones':

Apart from recognizing Hill, Jones also wasn't going to stand for any slander thrown Ovince Saint Preux's way:

Advertisement

Get out of here, OSP is a beast brother, not very technical on his feet but he knows how to win https://t.co/y1KK8667mx — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

Jones and OSP shared the cage back in 2016, with the former earning a unanimous decision victory after five rounds.

That version of OSP that went the distance with Jones might be long gone however, as the 37-year old has lost five of his last eight fights.

Hill, meanwhile, will likely crack the top-15 of the UFC's 205-pound rankings after such an impressive performance.

Jon Jones inching closer to heavyweight debut

When Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon in 2021, it will most definitely be at the heavyweight division.

The former long-time UFC light heavyweight champion decided to make the move up to heavyweight earlier this year, and has been putting a lot of muscle.

Jones, who normally walks around the 215-220-pound range says he's already up to a whopping 240-pounds, and should be ready to return to action in the coming months.

Already considered by some as the best fighter to ever enter the Octagon, Jon Jones could strengthen his case by becoming a two-division champion.

Advertisement

Who should Jon Jones face in his heavyweight debut?