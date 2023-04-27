Former UFC champion lashes out at 'yes men' fighters for being 'enslaved' to the promotion 

Fighter-pay is an issue that has been going on for quite some time in the UFC. Over time, many fighters have raised their voices regarding alleged unfair compensation from the multi-billion dollar promotion.

One of them is former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who recently parted ways with the promotion after failed contract negotiations.

Luke Rockhold recently made an appearance on the The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. During his time there, the 38-year-old praised Ngannou for his decision to do things on his own terms.

Rockhold went on to claim that the UFC continued to control the fighters due to the athletes always giving in to the promotion's conditions and demands.

“I’m f**king stoked for Francis. Francis, he’s a real man with f**king balls and he can make a decision. There’s too many yes men in the world. The UFC is where it is today because all those motherf**kers are yes men, and they’re just playing their game so the UFC is going to keep playing their game and keep controlling the fighters. If there wasn’t as many yes men, if there were more Francis Ngannous and Luke Rockholds and people that had a f**king pair of balls, we’d have an even f**king playing field, but there’s too many b**ches in the world.”

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast below:

Former UFC fighters Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry will headline BKFC 41

The main event for BKFC 41 will feature a clash between Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry. The event will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on April 29. Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes will lock horns in the co-main event that night.

The event will mark Rockhold's debut into the world of bare-knuckle boxing. During his time on the The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, the 38-year-old spoke about the upcoming fight and his opponent.

“He brings it. The kid brings it to fight. I’ll give him that. He’s a game fighter. He’s going to come forward. He’s going to get hit, he’s going to keep getting up. He’s going to keep getting in your face and guess what? I’m that same motherf**ker but I’m a lot bigger, I’m a long stronger and I hit a lot f**king harder.”

Poll : 0 votes