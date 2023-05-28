Belal Muhammad is enjoying the NBA playoffs and is definitely happy with the result of Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat as he had an online bet with a former UFC champion.

The UFC welterweight contender had his doubts about whether Heat star Jimmy Butler could close out the series, especially with the resilience displayed by the Celtics. Muhammad took to Twitter with receipts as he shared a photo of his online bet with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who was so confident in the Heat closing out the series that he wagered 500 push-ups on IG live.

'Remember The Name' wrote:

"idk if Jimmy still got the juice"

'Showtime' commented, writing:

"I'll bet u 500 push ups pay today on live"

Since winning Game 4, Boston has looked a lot more confident that they could make a comeback and battle back to force a Game 7 and they did just that. They won three straight including last night's Game 6 matchup to force a Game 7and Muhammad reminded Pettis of the bet, writing:

"Bully [email protected] bout to get swole"

It will be interesting to see whether Miami can regroup and advance to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets or if 'Remember The Name's prediction about 'Jimmy Buckets' is true.

Belal Muhammad reunited with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad recently tweeted a photo and video to his Twitter account showing him training with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The welterweight contender reunited with the UFC Hall of Famer and went through an intense training session. It appears as though 'The Eagle' will be spending some time helping 'Remember The Name' prepare for his welterweight title shot. He is expected to challenge the winner of the upcoming welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards.

In addition to Nurmagomedov, the No.3 ranked welterweight also trained at AKA with former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez. He tweeted a photo with 'The Eagle' with a caption, writing:

"Back in the office...You merely adopted the dark we were born in it"

Poll : 0 votes