Former UFC champion reacts to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s post-fight moment with disbelief and viral tweet

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling has reacted to the post-fight controversy between Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson.Paul locked horns with Tyson in the boxing ring last year and cruised to a unanimous decision win against the then 58-year-old Tyson, who controversially came out of a lengthy retirement. Fans and fellow fighters heavily criticized the bout, as many believed it should not have been sanctioned at all.'The Problem Child' recently took to social media to revel in his victory over the boxing legend. However, Tyson responded by slamming the 28-year-old and hinting that the bout was scripted and he had received a sum of $10 million to lose the fight. Retired mixed martial artist Gary Goodridge weighed in by recapping the recent back-and-forth between Paul and Tyson. The same was confirmed in a post by MMA Uncensored, to which Sterling reacted by stating:&quot;No freaking way?!?!&quot;Check out the post below:Terrence Crawford questions authenticity of Jake Paul's upcoming bout against Gervonta DavisJake Paul is set to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in November. However, reigning WBA super welterweight champion Terrence Crawford does not seem convinced of the bout's authenticity.Paul has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time for agreeing to face the much lighter Gervonta Davis. Paul weighed in at 200 pounds in his last outing, whereas 'Tank' competes at just 135 pounds. During an interview with the Full Send MMA podcast, Crawford addressed Paul's upcoming bout, and labelled it a &quot;business tactic.&quot;&quot;I have no reaction. I don't know what's going to happen with a 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it's scripted, then it's going to be good for them and for the fans to watch.&quot;Crawford added:&quot;I think it's not a real fight. It can't be a real fight because they're not on the same weight, so it's more of an exhibition... I think they're going to go in there and spar. I don't think it's going to be, 'You try to go kill me, and I'm trying to kill you.' It's like, 'Let's go in there and get this money.' It's more of a business tactic than anything.&quot; [Check out Terrence Crawford's comments here.]