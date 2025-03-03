Former UFC champion shares thoughts on GFL clash between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman: "He could really piece him up"

A former UFC champion recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on the GFL clash that was announced between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. The bout was among the first to be made official from the new promotion as they look to spark interest from the MMA community.

The former UFC middleweight champions are no strangers to each other as they fought once before in the octagon. Their bout took place in 2015 and saw Rockhold earn a fourth-round TKO win to become the new middleweight champion. It was an entertaining bout as they were awarded a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night in what was a star-studded night for the MMA leader.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw shared his thoughts on his fellow JAXXON athlete competing against 'The All American' 10 years after their previous encounter. Dillashaw mentioned that he believes Rockhold has the edge over Weidman because of his athletic ability and fighting style:

"Luke's a way better athlete. Like, Luke's one of the best athletes I've ever trained around... This guy could do everything... He's the better athlete. He'll get out there, he'll throw question mark kicks and he can really piece him up. It's just again, hopefully this guy wants to get out there and fu**ing bite down on the mouthpiece and get it done."

Check out T.J Dillashaw's comments regarding Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman in GFL below:

Luke Rockhold expressed interest in rematch against Chris Weidman in GFL

Despite winning their first encounter at UFC 194, Luke Rockhold had expressed interest in a rematch against Chris Weidman after they both joined GFL.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last month, Rockhold discussed his trade from Team Dubai to Team Los Angeles and mentioned that he believed a bout against Weidman was the most logical to book:

"I want that fight, man. Weidman and me makes the most sense, I think and it's fun. I think there's rumors of a fight coming here to LA and I'm healthy, man. I'm healthy and I'm training... Weidman, I'd like to close that door... I think I already closed it but I'm gonna secure that one."

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments regarding a rematch against Chris Weidman in GFL below:

